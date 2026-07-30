Waterfall rappelling attracts tourists for cool thrills in Guizhou

A tourist experiences waterfall rappelling under the guidance of a staff member at a scenic area in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2026. The waterfall rappelling here has attracted tourists for cool relief and exhilarating experience. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A tourist experiences waterfall rappelling under the guidance of a staff member at a scenic area in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2026. The waterfall rappelling here has attracted tourists for cool relief and exhilarating experience. (Photo by Zhang Ping/Xinhua)

Tourists and staff members head to a waterfall rappelling spot at a scenic area in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2026. The waterfall rappelling here has attracted tourists for cool relief and exhilarating experience. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Tourists experience waterfall rappelling under the guidance of staff members at a scenic area in Huangping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 29, 2026. The waterfall rappelling here has attracted tourists for cool relief and exhilarating experience. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)