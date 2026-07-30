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Israeli bombardments hit Nabatieh in southern Lebanon
By Xinhua Published: Jul 30, 2026 08:44 AM
Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)


Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)



Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows incendiary shells fired by Israeli artillery fall on Ali Al Taher Hill in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows incendiary shells fired by Israeli artillery fall on Ali Al Taher Hill in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)