Israeli bombardments hit Nabatieh in southern Lebanon

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows smoke rising from houses in Kfar Tebnit after Israeli army bombardments in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows incendiary shells fired by Israeli artillery fall on Ali Al Taher Hill in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)