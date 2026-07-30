New sea-rail intermodal railway boosts logistics efficiency at Xiamen port

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a sea-rail intermodal rail line at a quay in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea-rail intermodal rail line is among China's first batch of key projects promoting the integration of transport and logistics. Stretching 1,586 meters, it is designed to handle an annual throughput of 250,000 TEUs of containers and 250,000 tonnes of bulk cargo. Running perpendicularly to the shoreline and located just 70 meters from the quay apron, the rail line enables cargo to be transferred directly from ships to trains for onward transport. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a view of a quay in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The sea-rail intermodal rail line is among China's first batch of key projects promoting the integration of transport and logistics. Stretching 1,586 meters, it is designed to handle an annual throughput of 250,000 TEUs of containers and 250,000 tonnes of bulk cargo. Running perpendicularly to the shoreline and located just 70 meters from the quay apron, the rail line enables cargo to be transferred directly from ships to trains for onward transport. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A freight train loaded with containers on a sea-rail intermodal rail line is pictured departing from a quay in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 29, 2026. The sea-rail intermodal rail line is among China's first batch of key projects promoting the integration of transport and logistics. Stretching 1,586 meters, it is designed to handle an annual throughput of 250,000 TEUs of containers and 250,000 tonnes of bulk cargo. Running perpendicularly to the shoreline and located just 70 meters from the quay apron, the rail line enables cargo to be transferred directly from ships to trains for onward transport. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A freight train loaded with containers on a sea-rail intermodal rail line is pictured departing from a quay in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 29, 2026. The sea-rail intermodal rail line is among China's first batch of key projects promoting the integration of transport and logistics. Stretching 1,586 meters, it is designed to handle an annual throughput of 250,000 TEUs of containers and 250,000 tonnes of bulk cargo. Running perpendicularly to the shoreline and located just 70 meters from the quay apron, the rail line enables cargo to be transferred directly from ships to trains for onward transport. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)