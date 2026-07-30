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Full moon seen in Rome, Italy
By Xinhua Published: Jul 30, 2026 09:32 AM
This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the She-Wolf with Romulus and Remus statue in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the She-Wolf with Romulus and Remus statue in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)


A full moon is seen from the Imperial Forum in Rome, Italy, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A full moon is seen from the Imperial Forum in Rome, Italy, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)



This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the She-Wolf with Romulus and Remus statue in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the She-Wolf with Romulus and Remus statue in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)



This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a full moon and the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)