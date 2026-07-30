Journalists, social media influencers from ASEAN countries visit China's Shenzhen

A content creator from Myanmar tries an exoskeleton robot at a robotics zone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2026. Over 20 journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries visited Shenzhen on Wednesday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries learn about 3D printing at a robotics zone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2026. Over 20 journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries visited Shenzhen on Wednesday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries interact with a robotic dog at a robotics zone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2026. Over 20 journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries visited Shenzhen on Wednesday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries pose for a group photo at an international cooperation center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2026. Over 20 journalists and social media influencers from ASEAN countries visited Shenzhen on Wednesday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)