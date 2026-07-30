US forces launch new strikes on Iran as conflict widens

U.S. forces on Wednesday night conducted fresh strikes against Iran in retaliation for Tehran's latest attacks as the conflict widened across the region.



The strikes began at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday (0000 GMT on Thursday) as "a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," the U.S. Central Command said on social media.



Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed twice that Washington would retaliate forcefully against Iran. He also said he had been briefed that an American-owned liquefied natural gas carrier at an Egyptian port was set on fire in an apparent drone attack earlier in the day.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the latest U.S. operation was expected to be broader in scope than previous exchanges between the two sides in recent weeks, targeting more sites across a wider geographic area, citing a U.S. official.



Trump also met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Wednesday, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official and another source familiar with the meeting.



According to the report, the Saudi defense minister told U.S. Vice President JD Vance that the kingdom was capable of handling the situation with the Houthis and did not need U.S. military involvement at this stage.



The Saudis are negotiating with the Houthis, which have threatened to impose a naval blockade on Saudi ports and even conducted several attacks on Saudi ships in the Red Sea, said the report, citing anonymous sources.



The latest developments came after the United States said it had intercepted an attempted Iranian missile attack targeting U.S. forces on Tuesday and later carried out joint strikes with Saudi Arabia against Iran-backed militias in neighboring Iraq.

