National Anthem Day marked in Bucharest, Romania

A military band performs during ceremonies marking the National Anthem Day in Bucharest, Romania, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Soldiers of an honor guard march during ceremonies marking the National Anthem Day in Bucharest, Romania, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A military band performs during ceremonies marking the National Anthem Day in Bucharest, Romania, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A military band performs during ceremonies marking the National Anthem Day in Bucharest, Romania, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)