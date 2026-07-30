Locals step up flood control efforts along Danghe River in Dunhuang, Gansu

Local officials and residents stack sandbags to fortify the embankment along the Danghe River in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 29, 2026. The water level of the Danghe River, which runs through Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province, rose rapidly following days of heavy rainfall and increased inflows from upstream. Local personnel in Dunhuang quickly mobilized for flood control and relief operations. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Rescuers monitor water conditions along the Danghe River in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 29, 2026. The water level of the Danghe River, which runs through Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province, rose rapidly following days of heavy rainfall and increased inflows from upstream. Local personnel in Dunhuang quickly mobilized for flood control and relief operations. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Militiamen stack sandbags to fortify the embankment along the Danghe River in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 29, 2026. The water level of the Danghe River, which runs through Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province, rose rapidly following days of heavy rainfall and increased inflows from upstream. Local personnel in Dunhuang quickly mobilized for flood control and relief operations. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members monitor water conditions in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 29, 2026. The water level of the Danghe River, which runs through Dunhuang City in northwest China's Gansu Province, rose rapidly following days of heavy rainfall and increased inflows from upstream. Local personnel in Dunhuang quickly mobilized for flood control and relief operations. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)