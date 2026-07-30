Two firefighters killed while battling wildfire on Greek island of Crete

A firefighter takes part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)

Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers.The victims, aged 58 and 25, died while responding to the wildfire in the Krya Vrysi area of Rethymno, a regional unit on the southern Greek island of Crete, according to the Greek Fire Service.The fire, which broke out around midday, spread rapidly under powerful winds, making containment efforts extremely difficult.Meanwhile, residents in several villages in the area were ordered to evacuate to safer areas as the wildfire continued to spread.Firefighting efforts were reinforced throughout the day. A total of 125 firefighters, supported by six specialized ground crews and 27 fire engines, were deployed. Four helicopters and four firefighting aircraft were mobilized but could only operate intermittently because of the extreme wind conditions.Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the wildfire.The wildfire comes as Greece remains on high alert amid an intense heatwave and heightened wildfire risk affecting parts of Southern Europe.

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)

A firefighter takes part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)

Firefighters take part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)