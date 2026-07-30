Two firefighters killed while battling wildfire on Greek island of Crete

A firefighter takes part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers.
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)
A firefighter takes part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)
Firefighters take part in firefighting operations in Rethymno on the island of Crete, Greece, July 29, 2026. Two firefighters lost their lives while battling a fast-moving wildfire in Rethymno on the Greek island of Crete on Wednesday, as gale-force winds fueled the blaze across a front stretching more than 15 kilometers. (Photo by Rapanis Spiros/Xinhua)