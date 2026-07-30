Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ holds Beijing premiere, set for fierce competition

Photo: VCG

Christopher Nolan touched down in Beijing on Thursday with an all-star cast and crew that included Matt Damon and Charlize Theron for the premiere of his new epic The Odyssey at the China National Film Museum. The event hosted the venue's first exclusive red-carpet ceremony for a commercial film, matching the premium standard set by the premiere of Avatar.The fanfare was amplified by a series of sneak previews scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, where IMAX and CINITY screenings sold out quickly after tickets went on sale on July 25.However, film critic Liu Nandou offered a restrained forecast, predicting its Chinese mainland gross at 300 million to 800 million yuan ($41 million to $110 million)."Nolan's films have a ceiling," he said. "The threshold for understanding The Odyssey is extremely high, and it doesn't fit the broad popcorn audience."Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened on Wednesday in the Chinese mainland. As of Thursday, the film has grossed 332 million yuan, according to Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan.Industry analysts argued that Nolan's high-profile Beijing premiere and Spider-Man's early Chinese release show that the country is no longer a routine overseas distribution market for Hollywood titles, but a core global launch hub, premier marketing frontier and a primary driver of worldwide box-office growth.This year's summer film market in China is currently experiencing a stark tale of two extremes, with elite blockbusters dominating screens while other titles struggle to gain traction.Homegrown works including Kung Fu Soccer and All Wishes Come True! have sustained solid box-office momentum, along with the strong performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.However, the competitive market this summer have seen three new films off the calendar entirely.Historical animation Three Kingdoms: The Beginning, sci-fi drama The Decisive Moment and animated feature Monkey King withdrew within days, citing low screen availability.A representative for the market described the withdrawals as "not a content collapse but a rational adjustment under extreme competition.""The core problem is the shrinking audience baseline," Liu told the Global Times on Thursday.Fellow film critic Wang Zizhi said the withdrawals were a painful but rational response to the mismatch between mid-budget films and a summer frame now defined by event-level tentpoles."If a film's box office is terrible and it stays in theaters, it bleeds to death. Switching dates creates a tiny chance, though a genuine comeback is very unlikely," Wang said.He argued that content-window compatibility now outweighs nearly everything else. "The idea of a small- or mid-budget film competing with a headline giant in theaters doesn't hold. You have to avoid the giants and find a cold-corridor date."Wang pointed to Disney's Zootopia 2, which grossed more than 4 billion yuan in a deeply off-peak window, and 2025's Chinese dramedy Her Story, which pulled in 700 million yuan in an equally quiet stretch, as proof that "if the content is powerful enough, it can ignite any calendar slot."