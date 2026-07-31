Trump says agreement on complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza has been reached

The so-called Board of Peace on Thursday reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on social media.



"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Trump wrote on Truth Social.



"At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks," he added.



The agreement will be carried out in structured phases, according to Trump, who noted that as disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza's security.



He said Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye helped broker the agreement as mediators.



As of now, Hamas has yet to confirm the agreement.

