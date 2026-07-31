Qatar Airways extends suspension of flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq's Erbil amid rising regional tensions

Qatar Airways has extended its temporary suspension of passenger flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Iraqi city of Erbil until Aug. 7, the national carrier said in a travel advisory on Thursday.



The carrier first announced the suspensions on July 24, initially halting flights to Bahrain and Erbil through July 25, and services to Kuwait through July 31.



The extension came amid escalating regional tensions. On Wednesday, in a rare joint military operation, the United States and Saudi Arabia launched coordinated airstrikes on Iraq's paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces. U.S. forces also conducted fresh strikes against Iran after days of pause.



On Thursday, Iran said it has launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. military facilities and assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain.

