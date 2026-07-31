Black honeybee industry boosted in NE China's Raohe County

A worker pastes labels for honey products at a workshop of a black honey company in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 30, 2026. Yue Yun, a villager in Shuangsheng Village of Raohe County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been doing the business of black honeybees for 33 years. To expand the market of honey produced here, Raohe County in recent years has introduced leading enterprises, which set up cooperatives here and also offer technique training for honeybee farmers, to ensure the quality of honey products. By far, at the national nature reserve of northeast black honeybees, about 431 honeybee farms have been established and more than 1,300 related workers have been involved. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Yue Yun shows black honeybees at a honeybee farm at a national nature reserve in Raohe County of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 29, 2026. Yue Yun, a villager in Shuangsheng Village of Raohe County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been doing the business of black honeybees for 33 years. To expand the market of honey produced here, Raohe County in recent years has introduced leading enterprises, which set up cooperatives here and also offer technique training for honeybee farmers, to ensure the quality of honey products. By far, at the national nature reserve of northeast black honeybees, about 431 honeybee farms have been established and more than 1,300 related workers have been involved. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Yue Yun checks honeybees at a honeybee farm at a national nature reserve in Raohe County of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 29, 2026. Yue Yun, a villager in Shuangsheng Village of Raohe County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been doing the business of black honeybees for 33 years. To expand the market of honey produced here, Raohe County in recent years has introduced leading enterprises, which set up cooperatives here and also offer technique training for honeybee farmers, to ensure the quality of honey products. By far, at the national nature reserve of northeast black honeybees, about 431 honeybee farms have been established and more than 1,300 related workers have been involved. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

Yue Yun cleans honeycomb at a honeybee farm at a national nature reserve in Raohe County of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 29, 2026. Yue Yun, a villager in Shuangsheng Village of Raohe County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been doing the business of black honeybees for 33 years. To expand the market of honey produced here, Raohe County in recent years has introduced leading enterprises, which set up cooperatives here and also offer technique training for honeybee farmers, to ensure the quality of honey products. By far, at the national nature reserve of northeast black honeybees, about 431 honeybee farms have been established and more than 1,300 related workers have been involved. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)