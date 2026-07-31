Aerial crop protection operations launched in fields of NE China's Heilongjiang

An agricultural plane carries out aerial crop protection operations over a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2026. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, safeguarding stable autumn grain production through scientific and technological methods. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, safeguarding stable autumn grain production through scientific and technological methods. (Photo by Ren Baoji/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows an agricultural plane carrying out aerial crop protection operations over a corn field of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, safeguarding stable autumn grain production through scientific and technological methods. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

Staff members prepare an agricultural plane for aerial operations at an airport of Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 28, 2026. Various agricultural production units under Beidahuang Group in Heilongjiang Province have launched aerial crop protection operations over farmlands in succession, safeguarding stable autumn grain production through scientific and technological methods. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)