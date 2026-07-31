Wild Asian elephants gather at Sri Lanka's Kaudulla National Park during dry season

Wild Asian elephants are seen at Kaudulla National Park in Kaudulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2026. Hundreds of Asian elephants gather at the national park during the annual dry season, creating one of Sri Lanka's most remarkable wildlife spectacles. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)

A wild Asian elephant is seen at Kaudulla National Park in Kaudulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2026. Hundreds of Asian elephants gather at the national park during the annual dry season, creating one of Sri Lanka's most remarkable wildlife spectacles. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)

Wild Asian elephants are seen at Kaudulla National Park in Kaudulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2026. Hundreds of Asian elephants gather at the national park during the annual dry season, creating one of Sri Lanka's most remarkable wildlife spectacles. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)

Wild Asian elephants are seen at Kaudulla National Park in Kaudulla, Sri Lanka, July 29, 2026. Hundreds of Asian elephants gather at the national park during the annual dry season, creating one of Sri Lanka's most remarkable wildlife spectacles. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)