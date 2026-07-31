View of Monte Alban archaeological site in Oaxaca, Mexico

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a view of the Monte Alban archaeological site in Oaxaca, Mexico. Built around 500 B.C., Monte Alban is located in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

Visitors tour the Monte Alban archaeological site in Oaxaca, Mexico, on July 29, 2026. Built around 500 B.C., Monte Alban is located in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a view of the Monte Alban archaeological site in Oaxaca, Mexico. Built around 500 B.C., Monte Alban is located in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a stone carving depicting a human figure at the Monte Alban archaeological site in Oaxaca, Mexico. Built around 500 B.C., Monte Alban is located in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1987. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)