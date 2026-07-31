14th Int'l Motor Show 2026 held in Damascus, Syria

A classic Mercedes-Benz convertible is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A vintage Willys Jeep is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A modified off-road vehicle is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)