PHOTO / WORLD
14th Int'l Motor Show 2026 held in Damascus, Syria
By Xinhua Published: Jul 31, 2026 08:37 AM
A classic Mercedes-Benz convertible is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A classic Mercedes-Benz convertible is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)


A vintage Willys Jeep is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A vintage Willys Jeep is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)



A modified off-road vehicle is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A modified off-road vehicle is displayed during the 14th International Motor Show 2026 at the New Damascus Fairgrounds in Damascus, Syria, July 30, 2026. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)