Spain's wildfire crisis continues as national emergency ends in Madrid, Avila

A water tanker is seen in the Madrid region, Spain, July 29, 2026. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the end of the national emergency declared over wildfires in the province of Avila and the Madrid region, as fires in the two areas have largely stabilized, while blazes remain active elsewhere amid a new heatwave and strong winds. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows the aftermath of a fire in the Madrid region, Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the end of the national emergency declared over wildfires in the province of Avila and the Madrid region, as fires in the two areas have largely stabilized, while blazes remain active elsewhere amid a new heatwave and strong winds. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A firefighting helicopter carries water in the Madrid region, Spain, July 29, 2026. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the end of the national emergency declared over wildfires in the province of Avila and the Madrid region, as fires in the two areas have largely stabilized, while blazes remain active elsewhere amid a new heatwave and strong winds. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

This photo taken on July 29, 2026 shows a damaged road sign after a fire in the Madrid region, Spain. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday the end of the national emergency declared over wildfires in the province of Avila and the Madrid region, as fires in the two areas have largely stabilized, while blazes remain active elsewhere amid a new heatwave and strong winds. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)