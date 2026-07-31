Death toll from Japan's Kumamoto Earthquake rises to 35
By Xinhua Published: Jul 31, 2026 08:52 AM
The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture has risen to 35, the prefectural government said Friday.
At a disaster response headquarters meeting held Friday morning, Kumamoto Prefecture Government officials announced that 35 people had died, including those whose deaths are still being investigated to determine whether they were caused by the magnitude 7.1 tremor.