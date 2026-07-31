Suzhou Power Supply Company provides ‘high-quality electricity’ for enterprises with new quality productive force

On July 23, in the laboratory of the Suzhou Smart Energy Joint Research Center, a new type of power module made of gallium nitride (GaN) material had just completed testing. This is the latest achievement of the research center.



In 2024, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company, in conjunction with the Yangtze River Delta Research Institute of Tsinghua University, established the Suzhou Smart Energy Joint Research Center aimed at tackling core technologies in smart energy and promoting technological iteration and commercialization. Currently, research on the world's first gallium nitride flexible distribution network technology is underway here. As a core material of third-generation semiconductors, gallium nitride has advantages such as low loss, miniaturization, and low cost. Integrating gallium nitride with flexible distribution network technology can solve problems such as low voltage at the end of the distribution network and uneven load on distribution transformers in a low-cost and efficient manner.



"This is like replacing the bulky, old-fashioned transformer with a lightweight and sensitive 'smart home manager,' which not only takes up less space but also responds much faster," explained Lu Huiwen, director of the Science and Technology Digitalization Department of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company. He added that the project focuses on overcoming core technologies such as gallium nitride device packaging, developing three flexible power distribution devices including power quality control and flexible interconnection of distribution areas, and will conduct demonstration applications in areas such as Lianhua Island and Xishan Island in Suzhou.



While tackling core technologies for the power grid, Suzhou Power Supply Company proactively empowers the high-quality development of technology companies. Currently, Suzhou has formed three trillion-yuan-level industrial clusters (electronic information, equipment manufacturing, and advanced materials) and 11 hundred-billion-yuan-level industrial clusters, with its semiconductor and biopharmaceutical industries ranking among the top in the country in terms of competitiveness.



On July 20, in the workshop of Suzhou Changguang Huaxin Semiconductor Laser Innovation Research Institute, precision lithography equipment was running non-stop. Gu Zhigang, the company's production manager, explained that their production line is extremely sensitive to voltage fluctuations; even a voltage drop of tens of milliseconds can cause the precision lithography and coating equipment to shut down, instantly wasting hundreds of thousands of yuan.



In September 2024, the company launched an industrial park expansion project and added several high-standard clean laboratories and mass production chip production lines. State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company conducted a thorough investigation of the load characteristics of core process equipment and tailored a high-reliability power supply solution with multiple power sources. Addressing the phased production characteristics of chip R&D, an innovative "tiered power supply and step-by-step capacity expansion" model was adopted, with power delivery in phases according to the laboratory's commissioning progress, ensuring that "power supply follows wherever research progresses."



In October 2025 and July 2026, the company's first and second phase projects were successfully connected to power, ensuring controllable steady-state voltage deviation and high power supply reliability, allowing the company to focus on tackling the critical "bottleneck" technology of semiconductor lasers.

