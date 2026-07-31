Freight train trips from Chongqing via New Int'l Land-Sea Trade Corridor see surge in H1

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2024 shows some hard copies of online Chinese novels during their inclusion event at the British Library in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2026 shows a freight train of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor departing from Yuzui Station in Chongqing, southwest China. A total of 961 rail freight train trips were operated from Chongqing via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first half of the year, up 25.6 percent year on year, according to the logistics division of China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. Chongqing's imports and exports via the corridor amounted to 28.71 billion yuan (about 4.25 billion U.S. dollars) during the same period, rising 13.7 percent year on year, according to data from Chongqing Customs. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2026 shows a freight train of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor waiting for departure at Yuzui Station in Chongqing, southwest China. A total of 961 rail freight train trips were operated from Chongqing via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first half of the year, up 25.6 percent year on year, according to the logistics division of China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. Chongqing's imports and exports via the corridor amounted to 28.71 billion yuan (about 4.25 billion U.S. dollars) during the same period, rising 13.7 percent year on year, according to data from Chongqing Customs. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 30, 2026 shows a freight train of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor waiting for departure at Yuzui Station in Chongqing, southwest China. A total of 961 rail freight train trips were operated from Chongqing via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in the first half of the year, up 25.6 percent year on year, according to the logistics division of China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd. Chongqing's imports and exports via the corridor amounted to 28.71 billion yuan (about 4.25 billion U.S. dollars) during the same period, rising 13.7 percent year on year, according to data from Chongqing Customs. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)