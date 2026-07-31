Russia unveils innovative tumor treatment method

Russia is due to register a unique domestically developed method for the treatment of benign tumors of the breast and thyroid gland by the end of the year, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency told Sputnik.



The method uses High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) to destroy tumor cells without surgery.



It heats the targeted tissue to up to 90°C in about one second, triggering coagulative necrosis to kill tumor cells.



The treatment is designed to spare the skin and surrounding healthy tissues through precise energy focusing.



If successfully deployed, the technology could expand access to minimally invasive tumor treatment and strengthen Russia's domestic medical device industry.



