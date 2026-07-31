Suzhou Power Supply Company's efforts to support rural development selected as case study in Tsinghua University's management textbook

Recently, the case study of State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company's service to Donglin village in Chengxiang town, Taicang city, in creating a zero-carbon village was included in the book "Real Management Wisdom: Tsinghua University MBA Case Studies."



The book, compiled by the China Business Management Case Center of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management, is a supplementary textbook for Tsinghua University's MBA (Master of Business Administration) courses and the center's first publicly published work. It will be published by Machinery Industry Press in 2026 and includes 14 benchmark cases in fields such as high-end manufacturing, information technology, modern services, and rural revitalization, with expert commentary on each case.



The case study "Donglin Village: Challenges of Rural Revitalization and Sustainable Development" dedicates a chapter to the local power supply company's practices in supporting rural energy transformation. The State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company collaborated with Donglin village on projects including air-source heat pump grain electric drying, fully electrified rice and straw processing, electrification of sheep farming, and the conversion of sightseeing vehicles from gasoline to electric power. They also partnered with the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences to conduct village-wide carbon emission calculations and collaborated with multiple parties to create a new "solar-storage-direct-electricity-flexible" microgrid model. Through these green and low-carbon measures, Donglin village became one of the second batch of "China's Zero-Carbon Village Demonstration Villages" recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and is expected to achieve carbon neutrality by 2026.



The case study commentary points out that "ecological models, such as circular agriculture, photovoltaic power generation, and electrification upgrades, require significant upfront investment and technical support. The cooperation with the State Grid Corporation in this case was crucial. Donglin village's exploration demonstrates that ecological value can be transformed into economic value, but this path requires continuous technological innovation and financial investment."





