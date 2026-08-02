Scenery of Bashang grassland in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County in N China's Hebei

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the scenery of Bashang grassland in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the scenery of Bashang grassland in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the scenery of Bashang grassland in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the scenery of Bashang grassland in Weichang Man and Mongolian Autonomous County in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)