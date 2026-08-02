1905 cultural and creative park attracts young people in Shenyang, China's Liaoning

People have a rest at the 1905 cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 27, 2026. The cultural and creative park in Tiexi District of Shenyang was transformed from an old factory in 2012. It now offers cultural and creative products, artworks, and drama performances, and has since attracted a large number of visitors. It has become a popular gathering place for young people, showcasing the new vitality of cultural consumption in the city. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People visit a shop at the 1905 cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 27, 2026. The cultural and creative park in Tiexi District of Shenyang was transformed from an old factory in 2012. It now offers cultural and creative products, artworks, and drama performances, and has since attracted a large number of visitors. It has become a popular gathering place for young people, showcasing the new vitality of cultural consumption in the city. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on July 27, 2026 shows the exterior view of the 1905 cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The cultural and creative park in Tiexi District of Shenyang was transformed from an old factory in 2012. It now offers cultural and creative products, artworks, and drama performances, and has since attracted a large number of visitors. It has become a popular gathering place for young people, showcasing the new vitality of cultural consumption in the city. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

People select fridge magnets at a shop of the 1905 cultural and creative park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 27, 2026. The cultural and creative park in Tiexi District of Shenyang was transformed from an old factory in 2012. It now offers cultural and creative products, artworks, and drama performances, and has since attracted a large number of visitors. It has become a popular gathering place for young people, showcasing the new vitality of cultural consumption in the city. (Xinhua/Li Gang)