Starry grassland tourism season kicks off in Inner Mongolia, N China

Actors perform Morin Khuur, a traditional Mongolian bowed string instrument featuring a horse-head carving at its top, during the opening of a starry grassland tourism season in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2026. A starry grassland tourism season kicked off here on Saturday, featuring nine themed events including starry-sky photography exhibitions and regular stargazing experience sessions. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Actors give a performance during the opening of a starry grassland tourism season in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2026. A starry grassland tourism season kicked off here on Saturday, featuring nine themed events including starry-sky photography exhibitions and regular stargazing experience sessions. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A herdsman takes part in an archery competition during the opening of a starry grassland tourism season in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2026. A starry grassland tourism season kicked off here on Saturday, featuring nine themed events including starry-sky photography exhibitions and regular stargazing experience sessions. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Children give a performance during the opening of a starry grassland tourism season in Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2026. A starry grassland tourism season kicked off here on Saturday, featuring nine themed events including starry-sky photography exhibitions and regular stargazing experience sessions. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)