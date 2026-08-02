China's first boring and blasting machine rolls off production line in Wuhan, China's Hubei

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows China's first boring and blasting machine at a manufacturing base of China Railway Science & Industry Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. China's first boring and blasting machine rolled off the production line here on Saturday, filling the gap in integrated tunneling equipment for tunnels with complex geological conditions. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows China's first boring and blasting machine at a manufacturing base of China Railway Science & Industry Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. China's first boring and blasting machine rolled off the production line here on Saturday, filling the gap in integrated tunneling equipment for tunnels with complex geological conditions. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Representatives of technical workers contributed to the manufacturing of the boring and blasting machine pose for a group photo at a manufacturing base of China Railway Science & Industry Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2026. China's first boring and blasting machine rolled off the production line here on Saturday, filling the gap in integrated tunneling equipment for tunnels with complex geological conditions. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows China's first boring and blasting machine at a manufacturing base of China Railway Science & Industry Group in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. China's first boring and blasting machine rolled off the production line here on Saturday, filling the gap in integrated tunneling equipment for tunnels with complex geological conditions. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)