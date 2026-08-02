Harbin in NE China upgrades traditional equipment manufacturing industry through technological innovation

A robotic arm works at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on April 23, 2026.

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows an intelligent manufacturing equipment working at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows an intelligent manufacturing equipment working at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker operates an intelligent manufacturing equipment at a workshop of Harbin Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on July 28, 2026.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)