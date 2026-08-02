Summer performances at Hetou Old Street scenic area boost tourism in Tangshan, N ChinaSummer performances at Hetou Old Street scenic area boost tourism in Tangshan, N China

Tourists visit the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2026. Various performances including light shows and molten iron fireworks are staged here this summer, giving a boost to local tourism consumption. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a performance at the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2026. Various performances including light shows and molten iron fireworks are staged here this summer, giving a boost to local tourism consumption. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a lion dance performance at the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2026. Various performances including light shows and molten iron fireworks are staged here this summer, giving a boost to local tourism consumption. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)

Tourists cruise the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2026. Various performances including light shows and molten iron fireworks are staged here this summer, giving a boost to local tourism consumption. (Photo by Li Xiuqing/Xinhua)