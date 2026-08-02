Israeli settlers storm West Bank city of Hebron

Members of Israeli forces secure the streets for Israeli settlers, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Aug. 1, 2026. Israeli settlers stormed the Old City of Hebron on Saturday, under the protection of the Israeli forces. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

A member of Israeli forces secures the streets for Israeli settlers, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Aug. 1, 2026. Israeli settlers stormed the Old City of Hebron on Saturday, under the protection of the Israeli forces. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)