Trump says US to hold off attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has agreed to hold off fresh attacks against Iran.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States "is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II."



"Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to," he said.



"This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," he added.



Trump also warned that his decision is "subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."



The Wall Street Journal on Friday cited US officials as saying that Trump "has ordered the military to launch a fresh attack on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend and last a few days."



CBS News also reported that the United States and Israel are preparing for intense strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, which could begin during the weekend.



In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday warned the United States against taking any "adventurous" actions, saying those responsible would bear the consequences, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

