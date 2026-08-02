PHOTO / WORLD
People celebrate Swiss National Day in Geneva
By Xinhua Published: Aug 02, 2026 01:27 PM
People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)


Artists in folk costumes play the traditional Swiss alpine horns during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Artists in folk costumes play the traditional Swiss alpine horns during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)


People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)


Band members perform during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Band members perform during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)