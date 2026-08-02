People celebrate Swiss National Day in Geneva

People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Artists in folk costumes play the traditional Swiss alpine horns during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

People attend an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Band members perform during an event to celebrate the Swiss National Day in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)