2026 National Bank Open tennis tournament qualifying matches

Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand returns the ball during the women's singles qualifying match between Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand and Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2026 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China reacts during the women's singles qualifying match between Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand and Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2026 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen of China returns the ball during the women's singles qualifying match between Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand and Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2026 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand reacts during the women's singles qualifying match between Lanlana Tararudee of Thailand and Zheng Qinwen of China at the 2026 National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 1, 2026. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)