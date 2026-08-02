US lawmakers’ request for information from DoorDash on use of Chinese AI models 'politically driven,' reflects growing anxiety over tech hegemony

Artificial intelligence Photo: VCG

US lawmakers have requested information from food delivery company DoorDash on its use of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) models, CNBC reported over the weekend. Chinese industry experts said on Sunday that the US lawmakers' actions are largely driven by a political agenda to curb the rising adoption of Chinese AI models in the US, reflecting a deep worry of losing its sci-tech hegemony. Such actions would raise the costs of US companies and consumers, they warned.In a letter obtained by CNBC, the chairpersons of two House committees conducting a joint investigation into the security implications of US companies using Chinese AI models asked DoorDash to share "information and documents" relating to its evaluation and deployment of AI systems from China.According to CNBC, the letter cited a post on X by DoorDash founder Andy Fang that details how the company is delegating lower-level AI work to Chinese AI model Kimi K2.6, which was developed by Moonshot AI.The letter followed recent remarks by US officials that smeared Chinese AI, with claims that groundlessly accused Chinese companies of relying on "distillation" or "stealing US intellectual property," while threatening sanctions.Chinese experts said that the reported letter of lawmakers reflected the latest attempt to try to crack down on Chinese AI companies and curb their market access in an effort to sustain the US' so-called hegemony and the myth of US tech superiority."Part of US tech hegemony is built on a myth that US AI models are the best in the market and deserve high payment. Since last year, that myth has been constantly busted by the advancement of Chinese AI companies. Now, leading US AI companies' loop of success, from a closed system and market monopoly to high-priced services to investor-pleasing balance sheets, faces existential threats," Li Yong, an executive council member of the China Society for WTO Studies, told the Global Times on Sunday.According to the CNBC report, the letter to DoorDash stressed the need for having risk-based safeguards or diminishing the national security concerns associated with growing dependence on models developed by entities subject to Chinese jurisdiction.Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Zhongguancun Modern Information Consumer Application Industry Technology Alliance, told the Global Times on Sunday that the incident reflected deeper worries by some in the US that the country may lose its hegemony in AI models, given the recent rise in popularity among US companies of Chinese models due to their affordable prices and reasonable performance, Xiang said."What the letter truly revealed is a growing dread of some in the US over the fast advance of Chinese AI technologies, and the investigation is a case of brazen interference in companies' normal commercial decisions and may result in rising costs for US companies and consumers," Xiang said.Open weight models can be downloaded and self-hosted by companies, and the letter shows nothing except that certain US politicians have quickened their pace to smear Chinese companies, repeatedly using "national security" as a pretext to politicize and instrumentalize companies' normal business decisions. They are doing this in part to safeguard the interests of leading US AI firms, Li said, warning that such artificial decoupling will only distort market competition and increase costs for US companies.Chen Jing, vice president of the Technology and Strategy Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday that the move is using politically driven investigations to prevent companies from seeking the most cost-effective options and has laid bare the protectionist policies pursued by some US politicians. "The erratic response has revealed the US' strategic disarray," Chen said.In addition to DoorDash, an initial step in the joint investigation staged by US lawmakers was for the heads of those committees to send letters to Cursor and Airbnb, over their "use of or exposure to these risks" through AI developed in China, CNBC reported."DoorDash proudly supports American AI leadership and is working to ensure AI benefits Main Street, not just the biggest companies," a DoorDash spokesperson told CNBC. "We look forward to engaging with the committees on how we safely and responsibly use AI, including American-developed frontier models and open-weight models."On July 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference that China opposes drawing lines along ideological differences and conducting technological blockades.China stays committed to coordinating both development and security and is ready to share its experience with all to elevate the level of AI innovation worldwide, Lin said.On July 27, when asked about some senior US officials' recent statements that they will investigate Chinese AI companies for allegedly "distilling" cutting-edge US models, and may impose sanctions on Chinese companies on grounds such as "stealing US intellectual property," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce slammed the US plan to investigate and threaten to sanction Chinese AI firms, stressing that such moves lack factual basis and legal justification, and that China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.