Raging wildfire

Flames from the Feliz fire continue to burn near the Dancing Crow Vineyards in Hopland, California, the US, on August 1, 2026. Highway 101 in the area has been closed, according to media reports. Photo: VCG
At least 16 people have been killed by blazes as thousands of firefighters race to battle spreading wildfires ...
Bridge Fire, the largest wildfire in California as of Wednesday, exponentially exploded from 4,000 acres (16.2 square km) ...
Firefighters are continuing to battle a string of wildfires across the western U.S. state of California on Monday ...