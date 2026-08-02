PHOTO / WORLD
Raging wildfire
By VCG Published: Aug 02, 2026 11:14 PM
Flames from the Feliz fire continue to burn near the Dancing Crow Vineyards in Hopland, California, the US, on August 1, 2026. Highway 101 in the area has been closed, according to media reports. Photo: VCG

Flames from the Feliz fire continue to burn near the Dancing Crow Vineyards in Hopland, California, the US, on August 1, 2026. Highway 101 in the area has been closed, according to media reports. Photo: VCG




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