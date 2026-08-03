1 killed, 5 injured in US Portland neighborhood shooting: authority

One person was killed and five others injured in a neighborhood shooting in Portland, the U.S. state of Oregon on Sunday morning, the local government said in a press release.



At 3:33 a.m. local time, Portland police officers assigned to North Precinct responded to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street, the release said.



When they arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital by ambulance. A short time later, officers learned that four additional victims had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicles, it added.



An adult male later died at the hospital, while the other five injured have been treated and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said, adding that a teenage juvenile is among the injured.



The suspect or suspects left the scene after the shooting and no immediate arrests have been made.



Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are asking anyone who has information about this case and has not spoken to police to submit a tip online.

