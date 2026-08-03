Death toll of suicide blast near peace rally in NW Pakistan rises to 14

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 2, 2026 shows the blast site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The death toll from a suicide blast near a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 14, while 26 others were injured, police sources told Xinhua on Sunday. (Str/Xinhua)

The death toll from a suicide blast near a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 14, while 26 others were injured, police sources told Xinhua on Sunday.The victims included many police personnel who had been deployed to provide security for the rally, the sources said.

Rescuers transfer an injured man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Aug. 2, 2026. The death toll from a suicide blast near a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 14, while 26 others were injured, police sources told Xinhua on Sunday. (Str/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 2, 2026 shows the blast site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The death toll from a suicide blast near a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 14, while 26 others were injured, police sources told Xinhua on Sunday. (Str/Xinhua)

Photo taken with a mobile phone on Aug. 2, 2026 shows the blast site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The death toll from a suicide blast near a peace rally in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has risen to 14, while 26 others were injured, police sources told Xinhua on Sunday. (Str/Xinhua)