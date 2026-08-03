Longnan in China's Gansu activates emergency response for flood control

A drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows staff members clearing a road blocked by a landslide in Caoping Village of Fengxiang Township in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province. Longnan in northwest China's Gansu Province has activated Level II emergency response for flood control due to widespread heavy rainfall since Wednesday. Authorities at different levels have carried out inspections and assessments for potential hazards and repairs of damaged infrastructure, so as to safeguard people's lives and property. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members restore power supply in Fengping Village of Yuhe Town in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 1, 2026. Longnan in northwest China's Gansu Province has activated Level II emergency response for flood control due to widespread heavy rainfall since Wednesday. Authorities at different levels have carried out inspections and assessments for potential hazards and repairs of damaged infrastructure, so as to safeguard people's lives and property. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Staff members clear a road blocked by a landslide in Caoping Village of Fengxiang Township in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 2, 2026. Longnan in northwest China's Gansu Province has activated Level II emergency response for flood control due to widespread heavy rainfall since Wednesday. Authorities at different levels have carried out inspections and assessments for potential hazards and repairs of damaged infrastructure, so as to safeguard people's lives and property. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

People clear a road blocked by a mudslide in Fanjiaping Village of Yuhe Town in Longnan, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Aug. 1, 2026. Longnan in northwest China's Gansu Province has activated Level II emergency response for flood control due to widespread heavy rainfall since Wednesday. Authorities at different levels have carried out inspections and assessments for potential hazards and repairs of damaged infrastructure, so as to safeguard people's lives and property. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)