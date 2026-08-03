Coffee shops bring new vitality to historic street in Shenyang

A tourist walks past an installation on Bajing Street, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 1, 2026. A pack of coffee shops of varying styles on Bajing Street in Shenyang have breathed new life into the old city. Once quiet but obsolete, this historic street is now a vibrant new landmark of culture and tourism that attracts thousands of young visitors every day. Each coffee shop here tells a different story of how a city grows in time. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A tourist poses for a photo outside a coffee shop on Bajing Street, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 1, 2026. A pack of coffee shops of varying styles on Bajing Street in Shenyang have breathed new life into the old city. Once quiet but obsolete, this historic street is now a vibrant new landmark of culture and tourism that attracts thousands of young visitors every day. Each coffee shop here tells a different story of how a city grows in time. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A customer walks out a coffee shop on Bajing Street, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 1, 2026. A pack of coffee shops of varying styles on Bajing Street in Shenyang have breathed new life into the old city. Once quiet but obsolete, this historic street is now a vibrant new landmark of culture and tourism that attracts thousands of young visitors every day. Each coffee shop here tells a different story of how a city grows in time. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People walk past an outdoor art installation on Bajing Street, Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 1, 2026. A pack of coffee shops of varying styles on Bajing Street in Shenyang have breathed new life into the old city. Once quiet but obsolete, this historic street is now a vibrant new landmark of culture and tourism that attracts thousands of young visitors every day. Each coffee shop here tells a different story of how a city grows in time. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)