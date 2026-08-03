In pics: Ming'antu observing station of the National Space Science Center in N China

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the Ming'antu observing station of the National Space Science Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the Ming'antu observing station of the National Space Science Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the Ming'antu observing station of the National Space Science Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows the Ming'antu observing station of the National Space Science Center, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Banner, Xilin Gol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)