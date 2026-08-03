Langya Mountain scenic area in E China sees summer tourism boom

A drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2026 shows a nighttime market at the Langya Mountain scenic area in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. Located in the southwest of Chuzhou, the Langya Mountain scenic area is home to the renowned Zuiweng Pavilion, which was featured in a celebrated essay by Northern Song Dynasty literary figure Ouyang Xiu. In summer, the scenic area attracts visitors with daytime sightseeing and nighttime markets. (Photo by Ji Chengjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying drifting at the Langya Mountain scenic area in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. Located in the southwest of Chuzhou, the Langya Mountain scenic area is home to the renowned Zuiweng Pavilion, which was featured in a celebrated essay by Northern Song Dynasty literary figure Ouyang Xiu. In summer, the scenic area attracts visitors with daytime sightseeing and nighttime markets. (Photo by Ji Chengjun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy drifting at the Langya Mountain scenic area in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province, on Aug. 2, 2026. Located in the southwest of Chuzhou, the Langya Mountain scenic area is home to the renowned Zuiweng Pavilion, which was featured in a celebrated essay by Northern Song Dynasty literary figure Ouyang Xiu. In summer, the scenic area attracts visitors with daytime sightseeing and nighttime markets. (Photo by Ji Chengjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows tourists trying drifting at the Langya Mountain scenic area in Chuzhou, east China's Anhui Province. Located in the southwest of Chuzhou, the Langya Mountain scenic area is home to the renowned Zuiweng Pavilion, which was featured in a celebrated essay by Northern Song Dynasty literary figure Ouyang Xiu. In summer, the scenic area attracts visitors with daytime sightseeing and nighttime markets. (Photo by Ji Chengjun/Xinhua)