Folk arts festival marked with various performances in Kyrgyzstan

A woman plays a traditional musical instrument at a folk arts festival in the Bokonbaevo village at the south bank of the Issyk-Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua)

A man is pictured during a horseback archery performance at a folk arts festival in the Bokonbaevo village at the south bank of the Issyk-Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua)

A man is pictured during a hunting performance at a folk arts festival in the Bokonbaevo village at the south bank of the Issyk-Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua)

People stage a hunting performance at a folk arts festival in the Bokonbaevo village at the south bank of the Issyk-Kul Lake, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua)