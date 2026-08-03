8 killed, 66 injured in bus collision in central Tanzania

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows a bus crash site in Dodoma Region, Tanzania. Eight people were killed and 66 others injured Sunday when two passenger buses collided in central Tanzania's Dodoma Region, authorities said. (Xinhua)

Eight people were killed and 66 others injured Sunday when two passenger buses collided in central Tanzania's Dodoma Region, authorities said.The accident occurred at dawn in Ibihwa Village of Bahi District, when a bus traveling from Mwanza to Dar es Salaam collided with another bus heading in the opposite direction.Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said seven victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital.She said preliminary findings indicate the crash happened after one of the drivers attempted to overtake another vehicle without taking necessary precautions.Medical officials said the injured passengers were admitted to Dodoma Regional Referral Hospital, with several in critical condition and receiving specialized treatment.

Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2026 shows a bus crash site in Dodoma Region, Tanzania. Eight people were killed and 66 others injured Sunday when two passenger buses collided in central Tanzania's Dodoma Region, authorities said. (Xinhua)