Tanker reports nearby explosion near Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

A tanker reported hearing an explosion in close proximity to the vessel near the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, though both the vessel and its crew were reported safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Sunday.



According to a UKMTO advisory, the agency received the report from the vessel's master at 20:37 GMT on Sunday. The master said the explosion was heard while the vessel was about 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.



The UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.



As tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated again, the UKMTO has reported a series of maritime security incidents in recent days, most of them occurring off Oman's coast near the Strait of Hormuz.

