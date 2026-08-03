5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Egypt, tremors felt in Cairo

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northeast of Sharm el-Sheikh early Monday, and noticeable tremors were felt in the Egyptian capital.



The quake occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT). The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.14 degrees north latitude and 32.34 degrees east longitude, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.



Egypt's Red Crescent said it has received no reports so far of casualties or property damage.

