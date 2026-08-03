PHOTO / WORLD
Surfing enthusiasts surf on Ijsselmeer lake in Netherlands
By Xinhua Published: Aug 03, 2026 09:24 AM
Surfing enthusiasts surf on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Surfing enthusiasts surf on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)


A surfing enthusiast surfs on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A surfing enthusiast surfs on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)



A surfing enthusiast surfs on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A surfing enthusiast surfs on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)



Surfing enthusiasts surf on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Surfing enthusiasts surf on the Ijsselmeer lake near Kornwerderzand in Friesland Province, the Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)