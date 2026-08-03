Boat racing held during 2026 Open Frisian Championships in Netherlands

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)