PHOTO / WORLD
Boat racing held during 2026 Open Frisian Championships in Netherlands
By Xinhua Published: Aug 03, 2026 09:25 AM
Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)


Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)



Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)



Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

Boats compete during the 2026 Open Frisian Championships (IFKS) in Stavoren, the Netherlands, on Aug. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)