Female mechanic ensures train safety in north China's Tianjin

Li Weijia works at the maintenance base of an electric multiple unit (EMU) depot in Tianjin, north China, July 31, 2026. During the summer travel rush, more than a hundred EMU mechanics work here in rotating shifts around the clock to ensure every train is thoroughly inspected and ready for service. Among them is Li Weijia, a mechanic born in 1998. She carefully inspects electrical circuits and components, leaving no potential safety hazard unnoticed. Since joining the railway, Li has devoted herself to honing technical skills. In 2023, she claimed fifth in the technical skills competition organized by China Railway Beijing Bureau. This year, Li tries her best to represent the China Railway Beijing Bureau at the China Railway Group's national technical skills competition. As the final selection draws near, she takes every maintenance task with exacting standards, striving for excellence in every detail. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Weijia takes a break at the maintenance base of an electric multiple unit (EMU) depot in Tianjin, north China, July 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Weijia poses for a photo at an electric multiple unit (EMU) depot in Tianjin, north China, July 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Li Weijia works at the maintenance base of an electric multiple unit (EMU) depot in Tianjin, north China, July 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)