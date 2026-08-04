Chinese electric buses help drive Azerbaijan's green transport transition

A new energy bus of BYD brand is pictured on a street of Baku, Azerbaijan, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Junfeng)

"When I began driving electric buses, I could immediately tell that they were very different from the buses I had driven before. They run quietly and smoothly, with hardly any noise or vibration. Most importantly, they are environmentally friendly," said Nurlan Salmanli, a 34-year-old bus driver in Baku.Salmanli previously drove buses powered by compressed natural gas. Ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2024, 160 BYD electric buses imported from China entered service in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, replacing the conventional buses on the routes he operated."Passengers really like them, especially older people and families with children. These modern buses make public transport in Baku more convenient and comfortable, and help reduce noise on the streets. I hope to see more buses like these in the future," Salmanli said.Salmanli's experience reflects a broader transformation taking place in Baku's public transport system as Azerbaijan accelerates its transition toward greener mobility. According to BYD, an electric bus traveling 90,000 km a year can save about 27,000 liters of diesel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 66 tons annually.Data released by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency in spring 2026 showed that about 2,350 buses operate in Baku each day, including more than 300 BYD electric buses. Some of these buses were assembled locally at the Azerbaijan Energy Automotive Factory (AEAF) in the Sumgayit Industrial Park, about 30 km northwest of Baku."I have been involved in the AEAF project since its early stages. When the first bus rolled off the production line, we felt very happy and proud. It was the beginning of a new stage for our factory and our team," said Orkhan Qambarov, the factory's deputy director for production.The factory was established through a joint initiative of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, SARDA Group and BYD. Its first locally assembled 12-meter BYD electric bus was delivered in September 2025.According to Qambarov, major components are delivered to the factory, where assembly, quality control and the necessary inspections are carried out. To date, the factory has delivered 300 locally assembled BYD electric buses."Since the beginning of the project, the Chinese team has provided us with great support. Our Chinese colleagues have supported us at every stage, from technical issues to quality control. They have also shared their production experience and knowledge with our local team," Qambarov said, adding that the strong collaboration between the Chinese and local teams has been one of the main reasons for the project's success.The factory currently has about 100 Azerbaijani employees. Among its first technical staff members was Rizvan Gulaliyev, who is now a chief foreman at the plant. He said electric bus production was a new and fascinating field for him, and that the project had helped him acquire valuable knowledge and hands-on experience in electric vehicle manufacturing."Chinese specialists conducted training directly on the production line and demonstrated the correct sequence of assembly operations. They also trained us to operate the equipment, conduct diagnostics and follow quality standards. I hope to grow with the factory and become a more skilled specialist in modern automotive technologies," Gulaliyev said.The Project Management Department under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy coordinates and oversees the implementation of the AEAF project. Zamir Dibirov, head of the department, said cooperation with Chinese companies helps Azerbaijan transition from being solely an importer of green technologies to becoming a producer and operator of new-energy transport solutions, with the potential to serve regional markets."Azerbaijan highly values its cooperation with China and would welcome greater participation by Chinese companies in the country's new-energy and advanced manufacturing sectors. We see considerable potential in battery technologies, charging infrastructure, smart mobility systems and other fields," Dibirov said.He noted that the AEAF project demonstrates how international cooperation can advance green development while strengthening industrial capacity, enhancing technological expertise and laying the foundation for more sustainable economic growth.