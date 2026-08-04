Outdoor show recreates residents' farewell to Red Army troops setting out on Long March

Performers stage a short outdoor performance, titled "Farewell," in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 28, 2026. At a ferry in Yudu County, a short outdoor performance is staged every few days. The performance, titled "Farewell," recreates the autumn of 1934, when local residents in Yudu County saw off troops led by the Communist Party of China as they set out on the Long March. Nearly 300 volunteers from all walks of life team up with over 20 professional actors to bring the production to life. Since its public debut in 2021, "Farewell" has been staged more than 800 times. (Photo by Xiao Liang/Xinhua)

Performers stage a short outdoor performance, titled "Farewell," in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 28, 2026. At a ferry in Yudu County, a short outdoor performance is staged every few days. The performance, titled "Farewell," recreates the autumn of 1934, when local residents in Yudu County saw off troops led by the Communist Party of China as they set out on the Long March. Nearly 300 volunteers from all walks of life team up with over 20 professional actors to bring the production to life. Since its public debut in 2021, "Farewell" has been staged more than 800 times. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Performers stage a short outdoor performance, titled "Farewell," in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 28, 2026. At a ferry in Yudu County, a short outdoor performance is staged every few days. The performance, titled "Farewell," recreates the autumn of 1934, when local residents in Yudu County saw off troops led by the Communist Party of China as they set out on the Long March. Nearly 300 volunteers from all walks of life team up with over 20 professional actors to bring the production to life. Since its public debut in 2021, "Farewell" has been staged more than 800 times. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Performers stage a short outdoor performance, titled "Farewell," in Yudu County of Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 28, 2026. At a ferry in Yudu County, a short outdoor performance is staged every few days. The performance, titled "Farewell," recreates the autumn of 1934, when local residents in Yudu County saw off troops led by the Communist Party of China as they set out on the Long March. Nearly 300 volunteers from all walks of life team up with over 20 professional actors to bring the production to life. Since its public debut in 2021, "Farewell" has been staged more than 800 times. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)